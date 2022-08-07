Clydach murders: police review claims sock links Dai Morris to scene | Swansea

Police claim to have discovered forensic evidence supporting the conviction of a man convicted of killing three generations of the same family in south Wales more than 20 years ago.

The review of the case of David “Dai” Morris, who has been jailed for four murders in the village of Clydach in the Swansea valley, comes after the legal team, family members and a film His television material raised doubts about the safety of the verdict.

On Monday, South Wales police said an examination of the sock used by the killer as a glove with new forensic techniques supported the conviction of Morris, who died aged 59 in prison in August.

Morris’s supporters immediately denied the investigation, his sister Debra Thomas said they would continue to remove her brother’s name. “We will fight 100%,” she said. “Any fool can see right through what they’re saying.”

Morris was found guilty of killing Mandy Power, 34, daughters Katie, 10, and Emily, 8, and 80-year-old mother Doris Dawson in 1999, and sentenced to 32 years.

He always protested his innocence and the police decided to review the document including the sock after Morris’ legal team requested the release of various exhibits from the investigation and after a movie. BBC Wales documentary, The Clydach Murders: Beyond Re Logic Doubt, examines whether there has been a fall of justice.

The police raid – conducted under the banner of Operation Dolomite – was led by detectives Steve Carey and Ian Ringrose, assisted by forensic expert David Lloyd, all from Devon police and Cornwall.

Following Morris’ death on August 20, 2021, his family allowed blood samples to be taken to help with the forensic examination.

The team used a technique called Y-STR profiling, which specifically targets male DNA. It is considered particularly useful for detecting and analyzing the DNA of a male individual in a sample containing a mixture of male and female cellular matter.

Carey said samples obtained from two areas of the sock at the time of the initial investigation suggested “it is highly likely that David Morris or a man related by blood to his paternal relatives contributed DNA for them rather than not.”

He said: “This is important because the sock was recovered from the murder scene and it was widely accepted by the killer. In my view, the new findings from samples taken from the sock support the existing evidence that initially convicted him.”

Assistant Police Chief David Thorne, of South Wales Police, said: “Morris was unanimously found guilty by the jury based on the strength of the prosecution case and the independent assessments of the Cases Trial Commission. Criminal justices have never identified any evidence that would establish a conviction as unsafe.

“However, the advancement of forensic technology has created opportunities for evidence-based answers to some of the questions that have been raised.”