Divided by a sea canal and decades of bitter history, Taiwan It is the diplomatic hotbed of the superpowers China and the United States.

This year, Beijing activated its sword on the disputed island, deploying a record number of military aircraft . The Chinese navy has also held live-fire drills near Taiwan waters to increase pressure.

Experts agree direct conflict is unlikely, but as the future of self-governing Taiwan becomes more and more a keg of flour, a mistake or miscalculation could lead to confrontation while the ambitions of China and the United States are at odds.

China’s navy has held drills near Taiwan amid rising tensions over the disputed island. (Ministry of National Defense of China) (Ministry of National Defense of China)

Meanwhile, many people around the world are questioning how a small island could be at risk of a superpower clash and what are the risks of increasing tensions?

Taiwan’s official name is the Republic of China (ROC), which was established in 1911 on the Chinese mainland after the fall of the last Chinese dynasty.

The Kuomintang, or Kuomintang (KMT), ruled China until 1949 when it was defeated by troops of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in a bloody civil war and fled to Taiwan, an island off the southeast coast of mainland China.

Finally that year, Communist leader Mao Zedong proclaimed the birth of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) from the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing.

The two sides have been administered separately since then, although a common linguistic and cultural heritage mostly persists – with Mandarin spoken as the official language in both places.

Why does China want Taiwan?

Beijing considers Taiwan an inalienable part of its territory – even though the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled the island.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to pursue “reunification” with Taiwan by peaceful means.

In a speech last month, Mr. Xi said that the biggest obstacle to China’s reunification was the “independent Taiwan” force.

“Those who forget their heritage, betray their homeland and seek to divide the country will be in vain,” Xi said.

He said he would like to see peaceful reunification take place under the “one country, two systems” policy, similar to the one adopted in Hong Kong. However, the system of government is generally opposed by Taiwan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to pursue peaceful reunification between China and Taiwan. He also noticed a significant increase in China’s defense spending. (AP)

Taiwan, with a population of more than 23 million, has been a vibrant democracy since the 1990s – with the two main political parties, the Kuomintang (KMT) and the opposing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winning the war. won the presidential elections.

Fifty years ago, the United Nations voted to recognize the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Communist government in power on the mainland as “China’s sole legitimate representative”.

Today, only 15 countries recognize Taiwan diplomatically and therefore have no formal relations with China. These are: Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Holy See, Honduras, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Nicaragua, Palau, Paraguay, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Swaziland and Tuvalu.

Taiwan showed off its modern military force during the National Day parade earlier this year. (AP)

Is China capable of invading Taiwan?

China, after years of increasing military spending, now boasts the world’s second-largest defense budget after the US, totaling around $290 billion this year. That has enabled the development of advanced weapons systems including the J-20 stealth fighter, hypersonic missiles and two aircraft carriers, with a third under construction.

Security experts are warning China today is more likely to launch a larger-scale invasion.

A study released this month by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission found that China has increased its arsenal of missiles and new amphibious ships – vital weapons needed in any conflict. Cross the Taiwan Strait 200 km long to this island.

What is the role of the US in defending Taiwan?

Washington’s long-standing policy has been to provide political and military support to Taiwan, while not explicitly promising to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack.

Although the US has no bases in Taiwan, US officials confirmed last month that special forces have been training with the Taiwanese military for more than a year, including sea operations with commandos. Marines in recent weeks.

Pentagon spokesman John Supple said US military assistance to Taiwan was “based on an assessment of Taiwan’s defense needs and the threat posed by China”.

After the Communist Party took power in mainland China in 1949, following a brutal civil war, the Kuomintang government had to flee to Taiwan. But Beijing considers the island part of its territory, and the two sides have been in constant conflict for decades afterward. (Getty)

In the war for Taiwan, will Australia get involved?

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Peter Dutton told Australian The newspaper said that if the US deployed military force to defend Taiwan, it would be “unthinkable” that Australia would not comply.

His remarks drew criticism from opposition politicians and some security experts.

For decades, Australian governments have mirrored US policy by not publicly announcing whether they will aid Taiwan if the island is attacked by China.

Many security experts believe that Washington would expect some level of military support from Canberra if China attacked Taiwan.