Cherry Gardens fire updated to ‘contained’

A bushfire that burned at the Cherry Garden, in the Adelaide Hills, has now been extinguished.

South Australia Police say the fire threat has decreased at Hicks Hill Road near Longwood, Mylor, Biggs Flat, Scotts Creek, Chapel Hill, Cherry Gardens and Mount Bold in the Mount Lofty Ranges.

However, have warned people to be careful in the area.

SA Police said in a statement: “Smoke will reduce road visibility and pose a risk of toppling trees and branches.

Wildfires at the Cherry Garden in Adelaide have been contained. (South Australian Police)

A woman who stayed behind to protect her family’s home from the bushfire spoke of the horrifying experience.

Residents were told to flee as the fire spread, destroying two homes and 17 shacks and outbuildings but Jessica Jones was one of many residents who chose to stay and protect their homes.

“It’s a bit like a tidal wave just licking the flames and embers,” she said.

Jessica Jones’ horses looked on as the flames flared up. (Jessica Jones)

“I think the scariest part is that it’s so quiet.”

Jones’ children took shelter in a fire pit below.

“In the end, we’re all grateful to have our lives,” she said.

The fire is expected to continue burning in Scott Creek and the Mount Bold reservoir area for the next 4-5 days.

Current weather conditions have eased wildfire activity across much of the fire area.

However, the fire is still active on the northeast and southwest edges.

Changing weather conditions can cause the fire to burn for several days and in different directions.

“Conditions are constantly changing. I urge South Australians in this region to continue to listen to the advice of all authorities,” the spokesperson said.

CFS received no reports of serious injury or death, however, one CFS member was treated for smoke inhalation.

SA Health has advised people to take additional precautions to minimize the health effects of smoke exposure.

This is especially important for people who are vulnerable to heart or lung diseases.

Huge clouds of smoke dominate the Adelaide skies. (9 News)

Due to reduced road visibility, SA Police is advising drivers to slow down, turn on their headlights and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

Authorities are also reminding residents to stay home to close all windows and doors and stay indoors to reduce exposure to smoke and fire.

The fire has been downgraded to the warning warning level, but remains out of control. (9 News)

Yvette Dowling, CFS mission officer, said there was “erratic fire behavior” in the Cherry Gardens fire area, particularly in the northeast corner.

“That’s where the Longwood and Mylor areas could be impacted by the fire, as the fire turned erratic this afternoon,” Ms Dowling said.

“Fortunately we will get some light rain over the fire area by mid-afternoon today.

“We expect to have somewhere between 5 and 15mm of rain over the fire.”

Rain is unlikely to be enough to put out fires, and strong winds accompanied by approaching rain and thunderstorms could increase firefighting behaviour.

Many roads around the Cherry Garden fire are now open to people and landowners.

Aerial image of fires in South Australia. (Ripe)

CFS also reported a grass fire on Echidna Racetrack in Cherry Garden this morning as well as a grass fire in Church Street, Marden.

CFS says the threat from the Tilley Swamp Fire has lessened, but residents are still encouraged to be concerned about the area.

CFS has issued a warning for Petherick and Princes Hwy Road, Tilley Marsh near Coorong Conservation Park in Lower South East South Australia.

“The threat from this fire has lessened, however people are reminded to be careful in the area,” SA CFS said.

“The smoke will reduce visibility on the roads and there is a risk of falling trees.”

As many as 11 structures are believed to have been damaged or destroyed as of Monday afternoon, January 25, according to the CFS official in charge, Yvette Dowling. (Ripe)

Hundreds of firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze, which has consumed 2500 hectares of land. As of Monday morning, the perimeter of the fire was 21km.

Police allege a car was spotted speeding away from a fire that broke out on Piggott Range Road just after 6pm yesterday.

Police tried to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful and a chase ensued.

The vehicle was stopped a short time later with the driver and lone occupant, a 60-year-old man, Hallett Cove, arrested.

The fire brigade is warning residents to stay alert. (Ripe)

The man was tested for breath, which is said to return a result of 0.145. He has been charged with starting a bushfire, driving without a license, more seriously engaging in a police pursuit, driving under the influence of alcohol and altering number plates.

Officers are investigating whether there is any connection between the fire and others in the area.

The bushfire started burning in a northeasterly direction towards Scott Creek Conservation Park at 4 p.m. Saturday.

A truck drives through a fire at Tarrara Road in Bradbury. (CFS ad unit)

The huge fire has spread to more than 2000 hectares. (Ripe)

South Australian Police are investigating the potential cause of the fire.

Police are also investigating a fire that broke out near Gumeracha in the Adelaide Hills, which is being treated as suspicious.

A camping stove was found near the ignition point.

A fire near Gumeracha is being treated as suspicious by police. (Ripe)