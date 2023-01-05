Certificate of Insurance (COI) – What Is It?

What is a Certificate of Insurance?

A Certificate of Insurance (COI) is a document that shows that an insurer has business insurance. It is also known as a certificate of liability insurance or certificate of insurance. With a COI, you can make sure you have the right insurance before you work with you.

Familiarize yourself with your certificate of insurance (COI).

A Certificate of Insurance (COI) is used in most business situations when debt and significant losses are involved and necessary. What kind of certificate of insurance is used? Small business owners and contractors often have COIs that provide protection against liability for workplace accidents or injuries. Registering for liability insurance usually results in the issuance of a certificate of insurance.

Without a COI, business owners or contractors may have difficulty obtaining contracts. Because many businesses and individuals hire contractors, clients need to know that the business owner or contractor is covered by liability insurance and that the contractor is not at any risk if the contractor is responsible for damages, injuries or substandard work.

Types of insurance policies include:

There are different types of COIs, from liability to workers’ compensation, so important companies maintain a thorough tracking process that evaluates the legality of the documents, proper protection and duration.

Certificate of Liability Insurance.

This should be reviewed not only to protect project owners, but also to expand eligibility for additional insurance for project managers and possible borrowers. Reviewing liability insurance policies is an important factor when project owners transfer risk to outside vendors. One way to determine if third-party coverage is appropriate is to look for some of the following attributes in COI:

Worker’s Compensation Insurance Certificate.

This must be mandatory and created in accordance with applicable state statutes and laws.

Certificate of Automobile Liability Insurance.

This should be tracked for all vendor-owned, leased, non-owned and rental vehicles.

Why you need a certificate of insurance

You will need a certificate of insurance to prove that you have the insurance you are claiming. For people and businesses who are serious about their protection, no ID card or screenshot of an email sent by your insurer can prevent this.

You are asked to provide COI in the following cases:

A general contractor or project manager hires you as a subcontractor.

Another company will hire you to provide personnel or services.

You contract with the government or local government to provide labor or services.

A landlord hires you to do work on the house or property.

You sign a lease to rent or transfer commercial property.

You rent commercial equipment, such as construction equipment.

Without a valid insurance card, you can move on to potentially lucrative contract work or leases that are essential to your company’s success.

Why ask for an insurance card?

Before other companies start working for you, it’s a good idea to ask your CEO to make sure they have the right insurance. Otherwise, someone else may charge you according to your policy.

To better understand, let’s assume that your construction company hires a subcontractor. During the operation, the subcontractor causes $200,000 worth of property damage. If you don’t have the right liability insurance for your small business, you may have to pay damages.

This situation can be avoided by asking for proof of insurance before any work begins. If there is a difference in coverage, ask for the correct insurance and provide an updated COI. If they don’t agree, you can find someone new to work with.

Insurance policy details.

The certificate of insurance contains separate sections for the various types of liability insurance listed as general, automobile, umbrella and workers’ compensation. “Insurance” means the insured, the individual or company listed on the certificate as insured.

In addition to the level of coverage, the certificate includes the insured’s name, mailing address, and the work performed by the insured. The address of the insurance company you provide to the insurance agent or the insurance agent’s contact person is listed. If more than one insurer is involved, all names and contacts are listed.

When a client requests a COI, the client becomes the certificate holder. The customer’s name and contact information is displayed in the lower left corner along with a phrase indicating the insurer’s obligation to notify the customer of the policy cancellation.

This certificate describes the insurance policies and limits provided for each type of insurance. For example, the “General Liability” section summarizes the six limits the policy provides by category and indicates whether coverage applies for each claim or for each occurrence. Since state law defines the benefits available to injured workers, the amount of workers’ compensation will be unlimited. However, the limits of the employer’s liability must be specified.

Here’s how a certificate of insurance works.

A certificate of insurance ensures that the people and companies you trade with have adequate coverage for your company.

The person, company or government you work with usually requires the insurance company to request a COI to make you a certificate holder. The certificate they receive includes their names and contacts, and the insurer must notify them if they terminate their insurance before it expires.

You can get a certificate of business insurance without a formal COI request. If you are a homeowner who is hiring a contractor for a one-time job, you can contact your insurance company or agent and then request a valid proof of insurance by phone or email. They can send you an electronic proof of insurance or a document of insurance with similar information without your name on it.

However, if you are a business owner who employs a subcontractor or supplier, it is best to get a formal COI. Otherwise, they can cancel your policy without notifying you, and if a serious accident occurs during their employment, you will be exposed to financial disaster.

Who gets insurance?

An insurance policy is issued by an insurance company on behalf of the insured (usually a supplier or contractor). Typically, the insurance company will give a copy of the COI (proof of insurance) to the insured at the time the insurance policy is issued or upon request.

In addition, when a contractor requests proof of insurance, the prospective supplier or contractor provides the COI directly to the customer.

If the supplier or contractor needs to change the coverage period, coverage level, or both, the customer must request a new COI as proof that the change has been made and is in effect before work begins.