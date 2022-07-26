Canada urged to open its eyes to systemic racism in wake of police violence | Canada

OneIn the wake of a spate of incidents of violence involving police officers, activists and ordinary people across Canada have joined the global chorus of calls to take into account racism, politics, inequality, and discrimination. equality and long historical scope.

In recent weeks, a black woman fell to her death after police were called to her apartment in Toronto; an indigenous woman was shot dead by an officer in New Brunswick while he was performing a “health check”; and footage emerged showing Royal Canadian Mounted officers in Alberta forcing a First Nation chief to the ground and punching him in the head. On Friday night, an Indigenous man was shot dead by the RCMP in New Brunswick.

But amid growing anger, some prominent Canadians – prime minister, columnist and head of the RCMP – have questioned the idea that racism exists. in the institutions of the country.

“Thank God, we are different from the United States and we don’t have the systemic roots they have for years,” said Doug Ford, the prime minister of Ontario, a view echoed by his neighbour. neighbor of the prime minister of Quebec, François Legault.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki told the Globe and Mail on Wednesday: “I think if systemic racism means racism is inherent in our policies and procedures, then I would say we don’t have systemic racism.” On Friday, Lucki clarified his position in a statement. “I have acknowledged that we, like everyone else, have racism in our organization, but I am not saying unequivocally that systemic racism exists in the RCMP. I need to have.” A few hours later, Rodney Levi of Metepenagiag Mi’kmaq Country was shot dead by RCMP officers.

Activists and historians argue that before change can happen, Canadians must first accept a tarnished history and persistent structural inequalities it has left the nation.

The numbers are clear: Black and Indigenous people in Canada make up the majority of prisons and prisons across the country. As students, they faced harsher discipline in school and were suspended at a higher rate than white students. In Toronto, the country’s largest city, black residents are 20 times more likely to be shot by police.

On Thursday, Justin Trudeau contradicted the comments of the head of the RCMP, saying that it was clear that systemic racism was present in the country’s federal police force.

“As much as we admire and support the RCMP, we know we need to do better. Those aren’t just individual examples that we’ve seen, they’re issues that Canadians of diverse backgrounds have faced for years, decades and generations,” the Prime Minister said.

Some have argued that Canada’s national police force itself is a symbol of racism.

“The RCMP was not created to protect indigenous peoples. It was created to protect white settlers from the Indigenous peoples – while suppressing our rituals and implementing laws that sought to slaughter us,” said Brooks Arcand-Paul, a lawyer. Cree and executive of the Indigenous Bar Association said.

“Even today, police will always consider the indigenous and black people in our territory as potentially in need of some form of suppression.”

Protesters highlighted the cases of Chantel Moore, 26, who was shot dead by police last month during a “mental health check,” and Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after police protest respond to a mental health emergency. But Arcand-Paul said her death was just the latest in many cases of Indigenous people losing their lives and families refusing justice. He pointed to the case of Gerald Stanley, a white farmer who shot Colten Boushie, a native, in the head – but was acquitted by an all-white jury.

“When we talk about systemic racism, we are not just trying to blame the RCMP. It’s the whole structure that is causing continued violence against black and indigenous agencies in this country,” said Arcand-Paul.

Several police forces, including in Canada’s largest city, have acknowledged systemic racism exists and are committed to change. Last week, Toronto police chief Mark Saunders knelt with protesters.

But such actions have also aroused skepticism in activist circles.

“Police in Canada are trying to escape this moment of criticism by creating for themselves benevolent forces that care about these issues. However, once you really dig into the data, it shows that this is not necessarily the case,” said Bashir Mohamed, an amateur researcher and historian whose work highlights history. Racism is often forgotten in western Canada, said.

“I think by design the police force wants to keep this information hidden, because that makes them less accountable to actually admit this is a problem.”

Allan Adam, who was injured by police forcing him to the ground in March. Photo: Allan Adam / Reuters

Mohamed shows the practice of “cards” – the Canadian version of stop and go – in which police conduct street checks of residents without or without cause. While agencies have defended this approach in the past, limited available data suggest that the policy disproportionately affects racially segregated communities.

Ford, the prime minister of Ontario, quickly backtracked on his remarks, suggesting his remarks were taken out of context. “Of course there’s systemic racism in Ontario, there’s systemic racism across this country,” Ford said the next day.

Quebec’s Legault also argues that there is “no discriminatory system” in the province – and says the province has never experienced slavery.

However, resistance by political leaders to the idea that systemic racism exists in state institutions often stems from a poor understanding of the country’s past, political leaders, and political leaders. Education and historian Natasha Henry, president of the Ontario Black Historical Society.

“It’s part of a Canadian national story about positioning itself adjacent to the United States. That’s how we received the welcome and warmth of this ‘special Canada’ – and disregarded our parallel history of racial exclusion and isolation. “

In addition to being factually inaccurate, this popular view speaks to a “denial of responsibility” for two centuries of slavery in the country’s history, Henry said.

For generations, Canadian history has focused on the country’s position as the last stop on the Underground Railroad – a place that meant freedom for those escaping slavery in America. But the same story ignores the experiences of thousands of enslaved people in Canada, Henry said.

According to Henry’s research, the earliest recorded record of African slavery in colonial Canada is the sale of a boy named Olivier LeJeune in 1629.

Slavery officially ended in the British Empire in 1834, including British North America, but the repeated passage of legislation would weaken anti-slavery laws in the years leading up to it. rejected.

After liberation, blacks in Canada still faced discrimination and threats from hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan.

“You have to decide – will you accept all of Canada or not accept Canada?” Henry said. “Because you can’t pack what you want. That’s not how history works.”

Indigenous peoples were also enslaved by colonial powers – a fact often forgotten in the country’s textbooks. And by the late 1700s, as many as 2,000 blacks were enslaved in the Maritimes. About 300 more people were enslaved in the area known as Lower Canada (now the province of Quebec) and as many as 700 in Upper Canada (Ontario).

Others argue that Canada needs a more comprehensive history.

“It is important to include anti-black racism in the curriculum, but also black history. Not just civil rights heroes, but also black artists,” said Mohamed. “This shows that my people already exist in Canada. It shows we have a long history of slavery over 200 years, but also a long history of black art and black culture.”

Only in recent years has Canada struggled with the legacy of residential schools – where many Indigenous students were sent against their will and subjected to verbal, physical and sexual abuse – a the stage in which schools have now begun teaching.

“At the end of the day, there will be some tough conversations. Because it’s important to admit that our experience is more than just a made-up story. They are living reality,” said Arcand-Paul, who was pulled over and interrogated by the police several times.

“And we won’t be able to come to a real understanding until, at last, we can share our story – frankly and frankly – with a receptive audience.”