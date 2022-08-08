Canada: top female soldier quits over military’s failures on sexual misconduct | Canada

One of Canada’s most senior female soldiers has resigned following a spate of allegations of sexual misconduct among top allies, saying she was “sick” due to the military’s repeated failure to solve the problem. decide to abuse.

In a letter to his superiors, Lieutenant Colonel Eleanor Taylor announced his resignation late Tuesday, amid the latest in a facility that has fallen into crisis.

“I have spent the past decade speaking openly and passionately about the benefits that women have achieved in [armed forces],” she wrote. Taylor, an Afghanistan war veteran who also served in the special forces, has long been considered a role model in the military. part of our organization, on the issue of addressing harmful sexual behavior, we have lost all credibility.”

In recent months, the Canadian military has been rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct between senior officers, including against two of the country’s leaders.

In late February, Adm Art McDonald, Canada’s chief of staff of defense, resigned after an investigation was opened into his conduct. McDonald, who began his new role by vowing to prevent sexual misconduct in the military, has been on the job for less than two months. McDonald’s has not yet commented on the allegations against him, citing the ongoing investigation.

His predecessor, the former Chief of the Defense Staff, General Jonathan Vance, is also facing investigation into alleged sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations of inappropriate behavior.

A parliamentary committee is investigating allegations of high-profile sexual misconduct, and both prime minister Justin Trudeau and his longtime defense minister, Harjit Sajjan, have faced criticism for has handled previous charges against senior officials.

Sajjan learned of the charges against Vance in 2018, according to a former army inspector, but told lawmakers he refused to hear any more details so he could avoid “political interference”. “.

Amid growing calls for him to step down, Sajjan said he will continue to act on allegations of misconduct brought “regardless of rank, regardless of position”.

In her resignation letter, Taylor said that throughout her career she had witnessed “the covert and inappropriate use of power for sexual exploitation”, but she acknowledged that she was part of a system that allows abuse to continue.

“I am both a victim and a participant in this disastrous cycle of silence, and I am proud of it,” she wrote.

Megan MacKenzie, a professor at Simon Fraser University specializing in military culture, says Taylor’s letter reflects a much broader issue.

“For every lieutenant colonel who publicly resigns, hundreds of women and men leave the institute each year because it is a violent and unsafe workplace,” she said. “And while she is incredibly brave to do it publicly, we often ignore what she is saying: that it is a systemic problem. Without significant structural change, nothing will be fixed. “

MacKenzie said the problem of sexual misconduct and assault in the military – and the government’s unwillingness to fully confront it – dates back decades, with each government hoping to persist after each case. scandal.

“And for the most part, they’ve succeeded in doing it.”

MacKenzie said she hopes Taylor’s letter will highlight the extent of abuse in the military – and the high cost that comes with it.

“In any crisis like this with celebrities, they are always just the tip of the iceberg,” says MacKenzie. “And what we often miss is the need to look at the iceberg.”