Canada spy agency unwittingly seeks double agent in Le Carré ad gaffe | Canada

To an intelligence agency looking for recruits, the promises of adventure and intrigue found in the pages of popular spy novels may seem like a useful recruiting tool.

But promoting a double agent who lies to his family, betrays his country and ultimately takes his own life, is probably not the strategy that produces the best candidates.

Canada’s spy agency did just that when it posted a tweet draw attention to new job postings.

“You can be the perfect spy. All you need is a cause,” wrote the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), based on a line from John le Carré’s 1986 novel A Perfect Spy. Under the quote, the ad asks: “What is your cause? See if it aligns with a rewarding career at #CSIS”

The book, considered by many to be Le Carré’s most autobiographical work, follows the troubled life and moral failings of Magnus Pym, a British spy who outsmarted his colleagues and spies. for Czechoslovakia. The book ends with Pym shooting himself in the head after years of difficulty finally catching up with him.

Internet users were quick to point out that CSIS recruiters may not have fully mastered the material they cited.

“Have you… have you read the book? Or, you know. Like any of his books,” tweeted one user.

“So potential Canadian spies should be inspired by the story of a man who worked as a double agent and betrayed his country? This is the most fascinating – what are you trying to tell us here? ” tweeted again.

Le Carré, the pen name of British author David Cornwell, himself a former spy, and whose works often explore themes of betrayal, are highly critical of the world of espionage.

Publisher Penguin Random House calls A Perfect Spy a “morally confusing chronicle of modern espionage”. Another synopsis describes it as “a devastating portrait of a man who has played different roles for so long he no longer knows who he is”.

In a statement, CSIS said: “The tweet was a simple tribute to the famous spy novelist, David Cornwell, who has written numerous books and recently passed away. Cornwell’s novels have inspired generations of individuals to consider careers as intelligence experts. It goes without saying that we encourage individuals interested in pursuing a career in security and intelligence to do so to protect their country and keep their Canadians safe. “

The tweet came the same day as hundreds of workers at the Communications Security Agency, the country’s foreign intelligence and cyber security agency, announced that they would go on strike amid fears of attacks. network during the growing coronavirus pandemic.