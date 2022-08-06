Canada plans complete freeze on handgun ownership | Canada

The Government of Canada has enacted legislation banning the import, purchase or sale of handguns.

“We are limiting the number of handguns in this country,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Regulations to prevent the growth of personally owned handguns are expected to be enacted this fall.

“It is illegal to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada,” the prime minister said.

Canada has plans to ban 1,500 military firearms and introduce a mandatory buyback program that will begin later this year.

Trudeau said if someone really wanted to keep their assault weapon, it wouldn’t work at all.

Canada expanded background checks ahead of this outright ban. Trudeau has long planned to enact tougher gun laws but the adoption of the new measure comes in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, NY, this month.

Bill Blair, the emergency preparedness minister, said Canada was “very different from the United States”. “In Canada, owning a gun is a privilege, not a right,” he said. “This is the principle that sets us apart from many other countries around the world, especially our colleagues and friends in the south. In Canada, firearms are used only for hunting and sporting purposes.

Canada has had far fewer mass shootings than the US in part because of its lack of easy access to guns, even though the US population is also much larger than Canada’s.

Blair said guns are often smuggled in from the US, where he notes that it has one of the largest arsenals of small arms in the world.

The Government of Canada plans to combat gun smuggling and trade by increasing criminal penalties, providing more tools to investigate gun crime and strengthening border measures.

Trudeau said the increased funding has helped border officials double the number of smuggled firearms seized at the US border. His government also said the bill would allow for gun licenses to be revoked for those involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment such as stalking.

The bill would create a new “red flag” law that would allow courts to require people deemed a danger to themselves or others to turn over their guns to police. The government says the measure will protect the safety of applicants in the process – often women at risk of domestic abuse – by protecting their identities.

Rifle magazines would be changed permanently so they could never hold more than five rounds, and the bill would ban the sale and transfer of high-volume magazines.

“Canada can teach us so many things,” Bruce Heyman, a former US ambassador to Canada under the Obama administration, tweeted.

Trudeau said his government acknowledges that the vast majority of Canadians who own guns are responsible, but the level of gun violence is “unacceptable”. “This is a concrete and practical national measure aimed at keeping Canadians safe,” Trudeau said.

The new measures are likely to pass in the Canadian parliament when the ruling Liberal Party and the left-wing opposition Democratic Party have enough votes.

Pierre Poilievre, who is running to become leader of the Conservative party, says law-abiding gun owners should be respected and dangerous criminals should be jailed.

“Aside from using guns for sport shooting and hunting, there’s no reason anyone in Canada needs a gun in their daily life,” Trudeau said.

“We need less gun violence. We cannot let the gun debate become so polarized that nothing can be done. We cannot let that happen in our country. This is about freedom. People should be free to go to their supermarkets, schools or places of worship without fear.”