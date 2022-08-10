Canada: lights to go out on tiny remote island as locals agree to resettle | Canada

OFFERThe ittle Bay Islands is a place where you can leave the door unlocked, go on vacation for three weeks and return to a perfect home undisturbed. The only shopkeeper in town kept irregular hours, and in his absence he left a box of coins and wrinkled bills on the counter. Residents get what they need and make their own changes.

Map

The tiny island community in Canada’s easternmost province, Newfoundland and Labrador, is home to 54 residents year-round and more in the summer.

Most of the families have been here for generations, making a living from the once flourishing fishing industry.

But on December 31, electricity and water will be cut off and ferry service will stop. The Little Bay Islands are the latest isolated village to agree to land resettlement as part of the province’s community resettlement policy, in which the government will compensate those who leave remote areas. .

Two-thirds of Canada’s 37.5 million people live within 100 kilometers of the country’s southern border with the United States, a horizontal strip of land that occupies only 4% of Canada’s territory. Rural and remote areas in the rest of the country have long struggled to access services such as healthcare, utilities and the Internet.

Newfoundland and Labrador face one of the toughest struggles in the country: a rapidly aging population, spread over a large area.

Its community resettlement policy was invented in 1953 to ease the financial burden of providing services to remote fishing communities. During the first 20 years of the policy, residents of more than 300 border gates were relocated, some say through coercion, and today, resettlement must be initiated by the community and supported by at least a small amount of money. At least 90% of the population agrees.

Ted Grimes has lived all of his strange 70 years on the Little Bay Islands. So are his parents and grandparents. But in early 2019, he – and everyone else – voted to resettle the community: he didn’t want to be left alone with the island.

“I don’t really want to leave, no. But I had no other choice,” Grimes said in a reluctant phone interview.

Instead, he will use his government check to resettle in a small house in the town of Lewisporte (population 3,400), leaving behind a lifetime’s worth of memorabilia on the island. “Emotional things, you take. Some of the things the kids and grandma gave us, you just can’t throw it out,” Grimes said. “It’s painful.”

The town’s decline began in earnest in 1992 with a ban on the purchase of cod. To manage dwindling Atlantic cod stocks, the federal government pushed more than 30,000 people across the province into unemployment overnight.

The Little Bay Islands outlived most by switching to snow crab farming, but that industry finally closed in 2009. Before long, only the elderly remained. Stores closed, as did schools, in 2018 after two consecutive years without students.

Yolande Pottie-Sherman, a researcher and professor of geography at Memorial University in St.

The decision to resettle the population of the Little Bay Islands has been nine years. A 2016 vote on resettlement failed, dividing the town and pitting seasonal residents against full-timers. “The stretching process itself is harmful,” says Pottie-Sherman. “You basically have a community that becomes frozen because [of the uncertainty]. During that time, it was just horrible. “

As part of the resettlement of the Little Bay Islands, the province compares service delivery to paying each household $250,000 to $270,000 to leave. It estimates $20 million could be saved over 20 years by relocating communities. It was rubber stamped for the move last April.

On New Year’s Day, Mike and Georgina Parsons – and their dog – will be the sole permanent residents of the Little Bay Islands. At 53 and 44 years old, respectively, they are the youngest full-time residents on the island.

They moved into the community a few years back, intrigued by the idea of ​​living off-grid in Mike’s hometown, and have spent the last few years preparing for a solitary life on the Atlantic.

As winter approaches, residents gradually submit applications, each weekend bringing more farewells. At least half of the numbers in the phone book have been disconnected. Many residents intend to return to their homes for the summer, but for others, this could be goodbye.

It was hard watching parents and other residents pack up and leave, Parsons said. “Despite the fact that 100% of the permanent residents here voted to leave, I know that actually doing it, packing up their things and leaving, is just heartbreaking.”

When everyone else is gone, he and Georgina will rely on solar panels, freshwater wells, food storage, satellite connectivity, and other off-grid features to live a reclusive life on the shores of the Great Ocean. Western Ocean. There will be a few weeks each winter when Arctic ice blocks the bay, making it impossible for it to cross land. They would then be completely cut off from power, left alone to witness the fiery dawn of the town and the deadly silence of the starry winter nights.