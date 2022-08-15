Canada container ship fire: ‘bomb cyclone’ storm may hinder effort to assess damage | Canada

Emergency crews largely contained a chemical fire on a container ship moored off the coast of western Canada, but warned a “bomb cyclone” storm looms that could complicate assessment efforts full damage to the ship and the surrounding marine ecosystem.

The fire broke out Saturday aboard the MV Zim Kingston, a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals, including potassium amylxanthate – a toxic substance used to separate ore.

16 crew members were evacuated, while 5 remained on board to fight the fire.

Since water cannot be used to attack flames, the team sprayed cold water on the ship to keep cool and prevent the flame from spreading to other containers.

By Sunday, the fire had grown hotter and at least 10 containers has been completely burned through.

“We could not see any scorching or charring of those adjacent containers. That’s really a good sign,” commander JJ Brickett told reporters. “The fire is smoldering as you would expect, and we are continuing to cool down on either side.”

But the Canadian coast guard warned that it would not be able to immediately assess the full extent of the damage to the ship and the surrounding marine ecosystem. The area was also affected by a “bomb cyclone”, with rain and gusts predicted to exceed 70 km/h (43mph).

“In the unlikely event she moves her anchor, we have a lot of salvage tugs… and there are precautions taken on board so that towing can be done,” Brickett said. effectively very quickly,” said Brickett, adding that ships were nearby to monitor the ship.

All ships have been ordered to stay at least two nautical miles away from ships and aircraft are prohibited from flying less than two nautical miles overhead.

The ship, which is moored eight kilometers (five miles) off the Victoria coast, also lost about 40 containers earlier this week following what the company said were “very severe weather conditions”.

US Coast Guard Officer warning that the container is floating pose a threat to other ships. Some metal containers, painted dark blue, have hard to detect amidst the murky waters.

The Canadian Coast Guard says it has reached out to coastal First Nations communities to help in efforts to recover lost cargo – some of which may also contain hazardous materials – but any Any recovery will have to wait until the storm subsides.