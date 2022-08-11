Canada celebrates 150 but indigenous groups say history is being ‘skated over’ | Canada

Two hundred rowers will weave their way through the water, their canoes carving a thin line across English Bay against the dramatic backdrop of Vancouver’s skyline.

When they arrive at Vanier Park – one of many destinations on their 10-day itinerary – local leaders from Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations will greet them and offer to step ashore to the territory. their traditional lands.

The protocol, which has been going on on these lands for thousands of years, will be one of the key events taking place next month as Vancouver marks the 150th anniversary of the signing of Canada’s union.

Important events are being celebrated across the country this year. But as maple-leaf decorations fly off store shelves and the capital Ottawa prepares for thousands of tourists to attend Canada Day celebrations on July 1, some Canadians have questioned the idea. exactly, what is being held.

Filmmaker Inuk Alethea Arnaquq-Baril said on a forum earlier this year: “Every time I see the Canada 150 logo, I want to take a Sharpie and add a few zeros to the end of it. “To ask me to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday is to ask me to deny 14,000 years of indigenous history on the continent.”

The celebration marks the year the British North America Act was passed by the British parliament, paving the way for the Canadian colonies – including Ontario and Quebec – to join Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in creating a Sole Dominion. Canada’s best.

In Vancouver, city officials initially considered boycotting the event, out of concern that glorifying the country’s colonial past would affect reconciliation efforts with the local First Fathers.

Their concerns are well-founded. “Everywhere I look at the moment, every retailer and every store is celebrating 150, but people really don’t understand what that means,” said Rhiannon Bennett of the Towing Rowing Association. any for the natives. “The joy of stealing land is really hard on my head. So we’re here watching people celebrate 150 years of occupation and it’s heartbreaking.”

After consulting with Aboriginal leaders, Vancouver instead launched Canada 150+, an innovative brand that highlights Indigenous history and culture.

Across Canada – where Canada 150 is being marked without the plus symbol – the anniversary has sparked a myriad of reactions. Some, such as the elders of the Manitoba Chiefs’ Association, have decided to boycott all events related to the anniversary, frustrated by a story that continues to exclude or marginalize. margin what the association describes as “Canada’s genocidal policies towards indigenous peoples”.

Others have sought to highlight how much the past 150 years have meant to their communities, wearing t-shirts that read Colonialism 150 or plastering the country with thousands of stickers that say 150 years Canada. genocide and Canada 150 years of broken treaty.

“If you are a conscious Canadian living in this country, you should not support Canada 150,” said Jay Soule, an indigenous artist known as Chippewar, who launched the sticker campaign in the beginning. this year, said. “You can be proud to be Canadian and live in this country, but you have to acknowledge the plight of the Indigenous people today – as well as the past history – and not just sweep it under the rug.”

The passage of the law 150 years ago opened the door to Canada’s first prime minister, John A Macdonald, who boasted that Indigenous peoples were being kept “on the brink of actual famine” to save money. government. In 1920, Canadian official Duncan Campbell Scott detailed to a congressional committee his wish to “get rid of the India problem”. He continued: “Our goal is to continue until there is not a single Indian in Canada who is not caught in a politician and there is no question of Indians, and there is no Indian division. any.”

Kent Monkman, The Scream, 2017. Photo: Denver Art Museum Collection

His affections translated into the expansion of church-run residential schools, which forced 150,000 Aboriginal children from their families. The schools, rife with sexual and physical abuse, were recently described by a truth commission as instruments of “cultural genocide.” In the 1940s, South African officials visited Canada to study the system of sanctuaries and residential schools, bringing ideas home to introduce into the apartheid regime.

According to Soule, in some ways, little has changed. “Similar things were done 150 years ago, just with less blatant violence. We are still missing and murdered. The little girl is still missing, still being murdered. We have mass incarceration, we have third world conditions, we have unsafe drinking water. The list continues to iterate. “

Ottawa is spending half a billion dollars to mark the anniversary, with some pointing out they have yet to comply with a 2016 ruling that they discriminated against Aboriginal youth by providing youth welfare. Children are below reserves and have made little progress on the promise of providing safe drinking water to nearly 90 First Nations communities, where residents are advised to boil water before drinking.

As well as stopping the country’s collective amnesia, many activists have sought to highlight the resilience and resistance of indigenous peoples. This week, dozens of groups across the country will participate in National Day of Action – scheduled to coincide with the festivities of July 1.

“We will celebrate our existence,” said Russell Diabo of Defenders of the Land, a network of indigenous communities and trans-Canada activists. network of Indigenous communities and trans-Canada activists. “It is to celebrate our survival through racism and genocide – government policies – but also to educate Canadians that we have nothing to celebrate when it comes to Daoism. British North American law because that’s how the provinces have stolen our lands, territories and resources. “

Six months after the 150th anniversary year, there are signs that this message is still around. The country’s most talked-about art exhibition, Shame and Prejudice: A Story of Resilience by acclaimed artist Kent Monkman, drew tens of thousands of people as it played out the country’s collective memory.

Monkman, who is originally from Cree, said: “There was an ice skating case that intentionally exposed the true history of this country. “And I want to have a very strong message to people – especially this year – don’t allow them to celebrate their country without really reflecting the problems with the founding legend of the country. surname.”

The exhibition at the University of Toronto Museum of Art has nine chapters that delve into what the past 150 years have meant to Indigenous Canadians. “It’s not a pretty picture,” Monkman said.

In one picture, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police join nuns in driving First Motherland children away from their panicked parents, evoking the traumas of civic schools. reside. Another character features Miss Chief Eagle Testickle, Monkman’s alter ego, sitting naked in the face of the alliance’s fathers as they explore her ancestral land.

Part of the purpose of creating Miss Chief was to reverse the gaze of European settlers and regain power to tell history, Monkman said. “It’s really about making historical paintings that can speak to the present but also making these histories art history,” he added. “So 150 years from now, people can look at those pictures and go, this is what happened.”