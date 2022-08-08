Bondi beach swallowed by tide waters and other Sydney beaches flooded over | Sydney

Huge plumes of water have hit Sydney, devouring tidal underwater beaches and ripping through boats moored inside the harbour.

Bondi and Clovelly beaches flooded and waves knocked the walls of the seaside Coogee Surf Club on Saturday morning.

Inside the harbor near the Manly ferry terminal, torn-up boats moored, some washed up on the nearby beach.

A sailing vessel was discovered capsized off Bronte Beach, emergency services are conducting a search for the potentially missing crew members. But the search was called off after the boat’s owner arrived to say it had been ripped off the dock south of Gordons Bay due to high seas.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a dangerous surf warning for the NSW coast after a night of strong wind gusts in Sydney, including one at 74 km/h inside Sydney Harbour.

Across NSW, State Emergency Service teams carried out six flood rescues in the 24 hours to 5am on Saturday, with the agency also receiving 468 calls for help during that time. .

Elsewhere in the state, flood victims are picking up debris for the second time in more than a month.

Deputy Mayor Byron Shire said locals had little warning of damage causing flooding in the area for the second time in a month earlier this week.

Strong waves at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Xinhua / REX / Shutterstock

Sarah Ndiayae praised the support from state and federal governments to date but criticized Canberra’s cuts to publicly funded agencies such as the CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology.

“Surname [the bureau] has removed the flood warning from Mullumbimby and says the weather has cleared so a lot of our community has been arrested,” Ndiayae said.

“It was a real shock to everyone. It’s really hard to realize after all we’ve been through and there’s been a lot of chatter about how the system failed us in the first place. “

She said the community was exhausted from the double floods and was driven by a spirit of cooperation among people.

High school teacher Mullumbimby said the area is in dire need of short- to long-term housing repairs as the Easter break approaches and flood refugees will be forced out of short-term stays.

Her school will remain open but many others in the area will be forced to close, further disrupting the lives of young students who have endured two years of the Covid pandemic. .

“I’m really worried about my community and how we’re going in the future,” Ndiayae said.

Windy weather and high tides have been forecast for NSW for the first weekend of April after record rainfall last month, but conditions are expected to ease as the weather system moves in. southern.