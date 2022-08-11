Boeing 737 cargo pilots rescued after emergency landing in Pacific Ocean | Hawaii

The pilots of a cargo plane made a reckless and daring nighttime emergency landing on the water early Friday and miraculously survived. They were uprooted by first responders from the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

One of the pilots was found clinging to the tail of the wrecked plane while the other was rescued holding a package floating among debris scattered across the waves.

“Pilots reported engine problems and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

According to aviation data from FlightAware.com, the pair were on board a decades-old Boeing 737-200 cargo flight, Transair Flight 810, which took off from Honolulu at 13:00 local time, arriving at Kahului Airport. of Maui, but quickly returned to Honolulu, according to aeronautical data from FlightAware.com.

Soon after, the coast guard responded to reports of the plane being shot down south of Oahu with two people on board.

Around 2:30 a.m. local time, a coast guard helicopter located the wreckage. Searching for any survivors, rescuers found a pilot grabbing the tail of the falling plane and taking him to the hospital.

Another survivor was found on top of several floating packages and was picked up by a Honolulu fire department rescue boat and brought to shore. Both are being evaluated by doctors.

The risk of the pilot and any crew being killed during an emergency landing on water is great, especially at night and especially at sea.

Boeing said it was “aware of reports about Honolulu, Hawaii and is closely monitoring the situation. We are in contact with the US National Transportation Safety Board and are working to gather more information.”

The plane was built by Boeing in 1975, according to FAA records. The plane was first delivered to Pacific Western Airlines and joined Transair’s fleet in 2014, according to Flightradar24.com.