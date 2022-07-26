Body of woman found washed up on Sydney’s Bronte Beach | Sydney

The death of a woman has been referred to the coroner after her body was found washed up on a popular Sydney beach early Wednesday morning.

A member of the public called emergency services after the body was discovered adrift at the north end of Bronte Beach in the east of the city.

A spokesman for Steve Guy police said: “Officers from the eastern suburbs command were called to the north end of Bronte Beach after a member of the public found the body. at around 5:45am this morning,” a Steve Guy police spokesman said.

“The crime scene has been established and investigations are underway.”

A blue tent was placed over the body until it was removed from the beach by mid-morning.

Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The beach has been reopened, but people are advised not to swim due to high waves and dangerous cuts.