Body of woman found washed up on Sydney’s Bronte Beach | Sydney

The death of a woman has been referred to the coroner after her body was found washed up on a popular Sydney beach early Wednesday morning.
A member of the public called emergency services after the body was discovered adrift at the north end of Bronte Beach in the east of the city.
A spokesman for Steve Guy police said: “Officers from the eastern suburbs command were called to the north end of Bronte Beach after a member of the public found the body. at around 5:45am this morning,” a Steve Guy police spokesman said.
“The crime scene has been established and investigations are underway.”
A blue tent was placed over the body until it was removed from the beach by mid-morning.
Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The beach has been reopened, but people are advised not to swim due to high waves and dangerous cuts.
