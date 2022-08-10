Body of British hiker Esther Dingley found by partner in Pyrenees | UK news

The body of British hiker Esther Dingley has been found by her partner in the Pyrenees, nearly seven months after she went missing on the border of Spain and France.

According to a charity that supports the Dingley family, the 37-year-old’s remains were discovered along with her device near where the skull was found two weeks ago.

The organization, LBT Global, said the discovery was made on Monday by Dingley’s partner Daniel Colegate, who has been leading efforts to find the little girl since she was last seen on November 22.

Christophe Amunzateguy, the French prosecutor leading the investigation, told the Guardian that police believe “strongly, even almost exclusively” that her death was an accident based on where her body was found. see.

Dingley’s death was confirmed just over a week ago after DNA tests on his skull were discovered by a mountaineer last month.

LBT Global said an accidental death was “the most likely hypothesis, given the location and other early signs” but urged people not to speculate and added: “A full investigation Enough is underway to confirm the details surrounding this tragedy.”

The disappearance of Dingley, an experienced hiker, has puzzled investigators and rescue teams on both sides of the Spanish-French border. An initial search was called off due to bad weather, but subsequent searches failed to find her.

Amunzateguy, the prosecutor at Saint Gaudens, where the search operation was carried out, said Dingley’s body was found high in the mountains, leading to the theory that her death was an accident.

“It’s not where you just passed. It’s high in the mountains and hard to reach,” he said. “I just spoke to the gendarmes who are doing the investigation and they tell me their questions lead them to believe strongly, even almost exclusively, that it was just an accident.”

He added that it takes an experienced hiker to reach the site. “When any body was discovered, we sent various teams to recover the body and gather forensic evidence because while we do believe this is Madame Dingley, we will need had to do scientific tests to determine that it was her,” Amunzateguy said.

Colegate, 38, continues to search for the remains of her partner of 20 years after confirming her death. Last month, he said he walked 700 miles in search of answers.

“A team of forensic experts along with mountain rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene to catalog the scene and rehabilitate Esther,” said LBT Global. “The family remains extremely grateful for the efforts of the police units involved and their commitment to understanding the exact circumstances of Esther’s death.”

Dingley, a former UK rower, has been hiking around Europe for six years with Colegate, both of whom have left their jobs in Durham to begin the voyage of a later life. health complications.

The couple met at Oxford University and lived in County Durham before traveling in 2014. They wrote a popular travel blog and five children’s short books inspired by their dog, Leela and her six puppies, whom they saved while in southern Spain.

The couple were on a farm in the south of France when Dingley was hiking alone across the Spanish border in late October.

She was last seen on November 22 in the Luchonnais region, southwestern France. Her last communication was a selfie atop the Pic de Sauvegarde, sent to Colegate, on November 22.

In a joint statement confirming her death 11 days ago, Colegate and Dingley’s mother, Ria Bryant, said: “We have known for months that the opportunity to hug our beloved Esther again, to feel her warm hand in us, to see her beautiful smile and watch the room light up again whenever she comes so small, but with this confirmation, The little hope was now gone. It is destructive beyond words.”