Ava White: a senseless death that shocked city of Liverpool | Liverpool

Ava White is a 12-year-old girl full of spirit and will try anything once, loves to go on vacation and loves mixed martial arts, singing, dancing and making TikTok videos. Friends and family say she is a girl who is “not afraid of anything”.

That probably explains why, while walking with friends in Liverpool city center last year, she did not hesitate, not care, when confronted with a boy over two years old who was filming her. . She asks him to stop and delete the footage. She didn’t know he had a knife. What happened next shocked everyone, especially the city of Liverpool.

It took place on a night that should have been fun: the turning of the Christmas lights downtown. Steve Rotheram, the mayor of Liverpool, summed up the community’s feelings as he expressed his horror at the stabbing.

“For such a horrific attack to take place on one of the busiest streets in the Liverpool city area, during one of the busiest days of the year, sends shivers down our spines,” he said. at that moment. “Ava is just a kid with her whole life in front of her. Her future was stolen and the lives of her family and friends shattered. Today I am angry for Ava and her family, for parents in the area who are concerned for the safety of their children, and angry that such a bad act should have happened here.

“Just yesterday, we supported the ‘Orange the World’ campaign to end male violence against women and girls. The meaningless events of last night showed us that there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Following Ava’s death, the city’s three professional football clubs, Liverpool, Everton and Tranmere, came together to protest against carrying knives. “Liverpool is a city built on compassion and solidarity, and we must take a unified stance – knives are not acceptable for any reason. This is a simple message, but one that can save hundreds of lives every year,” the clubs said.

Ava went downtown on November 25 to meet friends and laugh. Small bottles of vodka were purchased and the contents of them were being mixed with juice.

The jury in the 14-year-old boy’s trial was shown CCTV footage showing what many would call the children children. They were sitting in pots, uprooting plants and throwing them at each other. They were singing, dancing, falling and running around the Christmas tree.

A group of four boys encounter Ava’s group. They started filming to distribute the footage on Snapchat. Ava was clearly very angry and approached the defendant to ask him to stop filming. The young man stabbed a knife into Ava’s neck, causing catastrophic injuries.

Staff from the nearby Liverpool One shopping center tried to stop the bleeding but it was too late. She was still alive when paramedics took her to the hospital but she died soon after.

The trial stood out in that most of the evidence came from children and there was hardly any explanation for what happened exactly the same.

For the family, it was clearly an emotional and exhausting trial, especially since the court was shown footage of the stabbing. They saw her pushing the boy, the boy raising his right arm. It was played four times, twice at normal speed and twice slowed down. Prosecutors showed the jury a magnified still image from the video showing the knife. It was one of many examples of CCTV shown before the judges.

The young man accepts that he stabbed Ava but maintains that he was “not intentional”, saying he was just trying to get Ava away from him.

It was a senseless death, one that is difficult to read for broader lessons. Richard Garside, director of the Center for Crime and Justice Studies, said a case like this involving such young children is rare, but it will be of no comfort to the family and Ava’s friends.

“Whatever happens as a result of the ruling will obviously not bring Ava back. How the hell can you understand a 12-year-old girl going out and not coming home? ” he say.

Hundreds gathered at Ava’s funeral two days before Christmas, when the archbishop of Liverpool, Malcolm McMahon, described her as a “favorite and famous young person”.

“Ava is loved by so many people, heaven would be a happier place for sure,” he said.