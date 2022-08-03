Australia’s housing market now worth $10 trillion: ABS
This means the median house price in Australia is now $941,900, up from $925,300 in the 12th quarter of 2021.
ABS’s Head of Price Statistics Michelle Marquardt said over the past year, average price growth in regional NSW and Victoria has outstripped growth in their capital cities for both housing and housing. adjacent.
“The total value of residential units grew by $1.8 trillion in the 12 months to Q3 2022 from $8.4 trillion in Q3 2021,” she said.
The ABS says the value of all NSW homes combined is now $4.1 trillion, 40.1% of the total value of Australian homes.
It was followed by Victoria with 26.9% or $2.7 trillion and then Queensland with 16.7% or $1.7 trillion.
The median house price in Sydney increased 16.4% to $1,245,000 and 9.4% to $930,000 in Melbourne, in the 12 months to the third quarter of 2022.
Meanwhile, in regional NSW, median house prices rose 29.1 per cent to $800,300, and regional Victoria rose 17.4 per cent to $640,000.
House of Adelaide breaks expectations with $2.52 million in sales
