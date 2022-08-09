Australian banks lift fixed interest home loan rates despite RBA keeping official rate at record low | Interest rates

Big banks have begun raising their fixed-rate home loan rates even though the Reserve Bank of Australia hasn’t raised an official rate in a decade and signaled on Friday that it wasn’t likely. do so until 2024.

Even with official interest rates frozen at record lows, banks say wholesale funding costs are rising, in part due to the RBA’s decision earlier this year to stop lending them money at low interest rates. endow.

The RBA said rates could start rising in 2023, a year earlier than previously expected.

But an increase in the cash rate by 2024 remains the central assumption of the RBA, it said in its most recent statement on monetary policy.

It said it could be forced to raise the official rate a year earlier, but only if inflation and wage growth exceed current expectations.

The RBA said its “central scenario” remains that wages will grow by more than 3% a year by 2023, ending a stagnant pattern that has seen growth stuck below that level since May. March 2013.

It predicts core inflation to be around 2.25% next year, rising to 2.5% in 2023.

“Similar to wage growth, this would represent a meaningful increase in core inflation compared to that experienced in recent years,” the RBA said.

However, it said there are “other plausible scenarios” for wage growth and higher inflation.

“If this happens, an increase in the cash rate in 2023 may be warranted,” it said.

“However, in the view of the board, the latest data and forecasts do not guarantee an increase in the cash rate in 2022.”

It says the economic outlook could also be worse than expected if Australia is affected by a new Covid-19 variant or an lapsed vaccine.

Banks have not been waiting for an official rate increase, with the RBA board unchanged at a record low of 0.1% when it met on Melbourne Cup Day.

NAB was the first bank to charge more for home loans, raising its fixed rate by 0.2 percentage points last Wednesday.

Westpac followed this Thursday and Commonwealth Bank raised its fixed rate on Friday morning, ahead of the RBA’s statement.

Bankers say money has become more expensive even though the RBA hasn’t raised the official cash rate in a decade and has held it at 0.1% since last November.

This is partly because in July the RBA closed its Term Funding Facility, which provided $188 billion in cheap money to banks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wholesale rates are also on the rise as traders expect the RBA to raise cash rates in the future, with ASX’s cash rate tracker indicating a rate above 1.2% in April. 2023.

CBA raised the fixed rate by 0.1 percentage point for the 5-year fixed term and 0.5 percentage point for the 4-year term.

“These changes reflect a strong increase in funding costs over the past few weeks as well as upgraded economic projections,” a CBA spokesperson said.

On Friday, Westpac raised its fixed rate by 0.1 percentage point on 4- and 5-year fixed-term loans, and 0.21 percentage point on fixed-term loans. fixed for 3 years.

A Westpac spokesperson said: “In making these decisions, we consider many factors including the need to manage price changes in a sustainable way.

NAB raised the fixed rate by 0.1 percentage point for all terms from 1 to 4 years and raised the 5 year rate by 0.2 percentage point.

At the same time, it reduced the rate of the standard variable by 0.4 percentage points to 2.29%.