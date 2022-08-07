Australia demands end to ‘unjustified trade strikes’ after China ends diplomatic freeze | Penny Wong

Australia’s foreign minister, Penny Wong, has vowed to take every opportunity to ask the Chinese government to remove “unreasonable trade attacks” after Beijing ended a prolonged diplomatic freeze. longer than two years.

Australian analysts welcomed the opening of lines of communication with China after defense ministers met in Singapore on Sunday, but warned against any expectation of a significant “reset”. when major differences remain.

Chinese state media suggested on Monday that Australia should steer clear of groups like the Aukus and Quad “to repair relations with China” – policy changes the Albanese government has ruled out.

Wong said the Australian government believes dialogue is “in the interests of both countries” but shows its stance has not changed substantially.

“We will always defend Australia’s values ​​and interests – whether it’s human rights, the South China Sea or transparent, rules-based commerce,” Wong said on Monday.

As the federal opposition urged the government not to make concessions to China, Mr Wong said Australia would “take every opportunity to lobby for Australian exporters and call for the elimination of non-conforming trade strikes”. physical”.

The next possibility for a high-level meeting is in Geneva, where Australia’s Trade Minister, Don Farrell and China’s Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao, are both attending a World Trade Organization ministerial conference. gender.

Farrell, who will be in Geneva until Thursday, said he wanted to join Wang, who had previously rejected a request for dialogue from former commerce minister Dan Tehan.

The Australian government has repeatedly complained that China’s trade actions across a range of industries – including wine, barley, seafood, coal and red meat – are a campaign of “economic coercion”. “to put pressure on Australia to change its policy.

Tariffs, informal bans and stricter screening measures – protected by China on technical grounds – were imposed in 2020 as relations between the two countries reached their lowest point in many years. decade.

Beijing opposes Australia’s early call for an independent investigation into the origin and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with blocking Chinese foreign investment for national security reasons.

In a now-famous document – dubbed “the list of grievances” by Australian media – China outlined 14 areas of conflict in the relationship, such as Australia’s law against foreign interference. in addition to “targeting China” and the ban on Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from 5G deployment.

Other entries include “unfriendly” Australian media reports and “MPs unduly condemning China’s ruling party”. The release of the list helped galvanize determination among the major parties in Canberra to stand.

Australia-China relationship ‘no longer in free fall’

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday night that a “stable and stable” relationship with Australia was in the interests of both countries.

Immediately after last month’s election, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, saying Beijing was “ready to work with the Australian side” to look to the future.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said Albanese had since sent a “response letter expressing gratitude” to Li but did not specify its content or timing.

Wang called on the Australian government to view China “in a rational and positive way” and to seek “common ground while putting aside differences”.

The comments came after Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Richard Marles, had an hour-long “candid” discussion with China’s Defense Minister, Wei Fenghe, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue. -La in Singapore on Sunday.

The meeting is notable because China has not allowed phone calls or meetings between Australian ministers and their immediate counterparts since early 2020. Chinese officials have repeatedly argued that Canberra must take steps to foster a “better mood” as a precondition for the resumption of high-level dialogue.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore. Photo: AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT / AFP / Getty Images

Marles said he had “raised a number of issues of concern to Australia” including China’s interception of an Australian P-8 aircraft over the South China Sea last month and the need to secure Pacific island nations. not subject to increased militarization. “.

Marles arrived in Japan on Monday for talks with Japan’s Defense Minister, Nobuo Kishi, whom he also met in Singapore. Marles said Australia and Japan share “a vision of an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, one where the sovereignty of all nations is respected”.

Richard McGregor, a senior fellow at the Lowy Institute, said Sunday’s talks signaled Australia’s relationship with China was “no longer in free fall” but it would be wrong to “interpret it too much” meeting”.

McGregor said China would “continue to challenge us in the South China Sea” and “oppose the Quartet” and would oppose Australia speaking out on Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

“Certainly China has abandoned the Morrison government and they are ready to test what they can get from the new Labor government… and see if they can modify Australia’s behavior in any substantive way. any or not,” McGregor said.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Dennis Richardson, a former secretary of defense, told ABC TV that it was “wishful to think that China would stop its aggressive behavior” in the South China Sea.

Richardson said while he doesn’t expect any changes to trade sanctions to come quickly, Beijing may consider adjusting over time.

British Foreign Secretary Simon Birmingham hailed the meeting between Marles and Wei as “positive”.

He said the Australian government had repeatedly sought ministerial dialogue in the past but China’s decision to block such efforts was “deeply disappointing and frankly self-defeating”.

“China has reflected that it does not want to do so, and whatever favor or otherwise it may give the government in Australia frankly should not be involved in these matters,” the former trade minister said. told ABC Radio Adelaide.

Birmingham said testing dialogue would be the result, and Australia “shouldn’t give in to China”.

A Chinese state-run tabloid, the Global Times, on Monday quoted analysts as saying Australia should stop “engaging in an unnecessary arms race” and “visualize China”. Quoc is his imaginary enemy.”

Song Zhongping, a military expert and commentator, told the newspaper it “would be wise” for Australia to leave “anti-China groups and alliances like the Aukus, if it intends to mend relations.” with China”.

Wei warned in a speech to a conference in Singapore on Sunday that China would “fight to the end” to prevent Taiwan from declaring independence.