Arachnophobia – Film Review | Uae – Gulf News

Starring: Jeff Daniels and John Goodman

Directed by: Frank Marshall

Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy, and Wesley Snipes could never guarantee $100 million in revenue. These scammers are talking money-hungry people who increase their appearance fee with every move they make. It’s not uncommon for film producers to use a different breed of living creature to create a money-making spell. Spiders can give Jaws-like chills without bites, or Birds without beaks.

In various ways, Arachnophobia can stand on more than two legs. What bipedal stars can do, arguably, these eight-legged creatures can do the same – if not better. It tries to do out of fear of spiders what Hitchcock’s strange 1963 classic, The Birds, did out of fear of irrational bird behavior. At the same time, there’s nothing more serious about scaring anyone than Disney’s sleep-smasher, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, which turns a provocative idea into a free candy with every ticket you take. buy at the theater.

Arachnophobia is never that silly, but it’s definitely a Disney/Spielberg movie, smooth and neatly packaged and more concerned with gimmicks than the central mystery of Hitchcock movies. It sticks to the simple storyline of a deadly Venezuelan spider’s invasion of a small American town.

Jeff Daniels plays a doctor, afraid of spiders like Indiana Jones who is afraid of snakes, who settles down with his family just as the spider and its babies are giving the local undertaker more business. John Goodman is hilarious as the town’s very determined exterminator, and Julian Sands makes a delightfully quirky cameo as a haunted young spider explorer/expert who is in charge of developing monster appeared.

The most unique take on the script by Don Jakoby (Blue Thunder) and Wesley Strick (True Believer) is the relentless and sometimes quite humorous assault on the limitations of small towns and their inhabitants. Daniels and his family have just moved from San Francisco, to pursue a supposedly simpler, purer, more rustic life. They quickly discover that their neighbors think neophyte is a religion, ‘the local doctor doesn’t believe in autopsies and their dream home in the countryside is under construction. .

The first-time director, Frank Marshall, has said that he adapted the film based on The Birds, and that the structure of Arachnophobia follows the pattern established by Hitchcock. The prologue to the jungle adventure is reminiscent of Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, co-produced by Marshall.

Marshall does an interesting and sometimes witty job in setting up these situations. Anyone who sees a spider web can start to itch about 10 minutes after the movie. Marshall is especially fond of placing spiders in the most annoyingly noisy places – the shower, the football helmet, a bowl full of popcorn. In the movie’s spookiest episode, he even paranoid Daniels mistakes a coat rack for a spider.

But when Arachnophobia ends, it ends. It leaves no mysteries to ponder, no questions to ask, nothing to shudder.