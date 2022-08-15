Apple Watch Series 7 Review: Screen size, prices, release date in Australia, should you buy?

Apple The latest generation Apple Watch – Series 7 – takes a big step forward in screen Technology and while the overall functionality of the device hasn’t changed much, the larger screen makes viewing it a whole new experience.

The 4-year-old Series 3 is still on sale now from just $299, while the new Series 7 starts at $599, while the popular larger screen (46mm) with 4G connectivity version will set you back $ 799.

A hefty price tag, but not that high when compared to the vast smartwatch market, although Samsung has priced it much more aggressively for its most recent Galaxy Watch 4.

Apple’s latest generation Apple Watch – Series 7 – takes a big step forward in screen technology. (Jackson Long)

In fact, iPhone owners are unlikely to consider Samsung watches, although they should in terms of style and price in general.

The Apple Watch offers a significant extension of the iPhone experience to users, and I find the Series 7 to be the best ever.

And it’s all on that screen.

While battery life remains the same (I’ve been using it all day long with no issues), the screen on the Apple Watch Series 7 is 20% larger than last year and 50% larger than the Series 3.

Most importantly, the black bezel is thinner around the screen, now only 1.7mm providing a much more “full face” experience when looking at your watch.

To get the most out of that experience, you’ll be best served by using a vertical watch face that uses a photo of your choice from your iPhone, or a new contoured watch face with a bright color behind it. This really helps to show you how big the screen is.

To get the most out of that experience, you’re best served by using a vertical watch face that uses a photo of your choice from your iPhone. (Jackson Long)

Overall, the watch itself is only slightly larger than the previous generation, not noticeably at the wrist.

To make it easier to see the time when you’re at your desk or relaxing in the lounge, the display is much brighter when “off” – the “always-on” display shows an outline of the time or features dimming feature on your watch face, meaning you don’t have to lift and rotate your wrist to light it up.

While it’s not new (it’s now in its third generation), it’s always shown to really stand out much more – but again without compromising on battery life expectations.

Due to the extra screen space, many of the watch’s functions are easier to access. Enter a PIN, use a calculator, or even just set an alarm. Bigger buttons are easier to touch!

Overall, the watch itself is only slightly larger than the previous generation. (Jackson Long)

But then Apple went a step too far, showing their screen size with a full QWERTY keyboard when typing. Yes, you can tap a response to a letter-by-letter message.

Thank God for the autocorrect though, because most of the time you’ll be doing it wrong. You can also use Quickpath, which is much more efficient by swiping typing. Though I still think the standard responses are all you need on the go.

Faster charging is now possible with the included charger, in fact, 33% faster, increasing 0-80% in just 45 minutes. However, I still find that it’s best to charge overnight, which means no sleep tracking.

You need to get in the habit of really finding that 30-minute charge in your day if you want the watch to last all day.

Due to the extra screen space, many of the watch’s functions are easier to access. (Jackson Long)

There are currently five colors for Aluminum watches: Midnight Dark, Starlight Cream Metallic, Green, Blue (lighter than last year) and Product Red.

One thing that I couldn’t test was crack resistance, although Apple says the front crystal is 50% thicker and is currently the best crack resistant ever. If that’s your real concern, you might want to consider a case.

All the health and fitness features remain, with Apple Fitness+ working well to keep everyone active, while you’ve built-in ECG, Heart Health, and Fall Detection among many other features.

With a price that hasn’t increased from last year, this is the Apple Watch that’s right for you. The larger screen itself is a selling point, which will likely appeal to longtime Series 3 and Series 4 owners.

Russia receives world’s longest research submarine

Hard to fault this, although as a watch lover I still yearn for a better range of watch faces – for which I’d be happy to pay for an “Apple Watch Face Store” if one is offered. grant – but I’ve been doing that for six years, so don’t get your hopes up.