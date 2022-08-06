ANZ outage resolved after customers left hours without online banking

ANZ fixed a technical issue that prevented customers from accessing online banking for several hours for the second day in a row.

Customers reported being unable to log into their online banking and ANZ app since at least 11:30am this morning.

The technical problem was later fixed a few hours later at 3.30pm, the bank said on social media.

“The ANZ App and Online Banking are now live,” the bank said.

“Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience.

“If you are still having trouble accessing the ANZ App, please force close and reopen the app.

“If the problem persists, please let us know.”

An ANZ spokesman earlier said the bank had a team of experts working to fix the technical failure as a “top priority”.

“We are doing everything we can to restore these systems as soon as possible,” he said.

ANZ is having problems with its payment services. (Ripe)

“We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause our customers.

“Customers can still access funds through ATMs, eftpos, and Apple Pay.”

The technical issue occurred after a customer was unable to make a payment for several hours yesterday due to an outage.

“We are aware of an issue affecting the ability to make Pay ID payments via Internet Banking and the ANZ App,” the company shared on Twitter and Facebook yesterday.

Frustrated customers responded that the problem was “not good enough”, sharing their struggles caused by the outage.