Amy Winehouse attempted suicide before her death

Singer Amy Winehouse attempted suicide two months before her death in 2011, her ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil said.

Winehouse and Fielder-Civil were married for two years until they divorced in 2009. He then began dating Sarah Aspin.

“I told her I couldn’t talk because Sarah was having a baby and hung up. In hindsight, I should have known that would really upset and hurt her. Amy desperately wanted a baby, but Sarah had a baby with me, not her. But I got caught up in the moment and I didn’t think, ” Sun quoted Fielder-Civil as saying.

“The next day, I called her to apologize and say happy anniversary and she told me she cut herself very badly. She said it was serious. But Amy really no longer cared if she lived or died. She was completely apathetic, and there was a very clear line between that and suicide. Amy is a serious danger to herself,” he added.

The tavern died of alcohol poisoning, but Fielder-Civil did not believe it was an accident.

“I suspect Amy’s death was a suicide. After years of drinking, she must have known that she was drinking more than she could handle. Maybe she wanted someone to stop her, take the bottle. But instead, she was left alone to drink to death in that house,” he said.

“The people around her were so busy celebrating our divorce and she’d kicked her heroin habit that they didn’t see much work left to do. Every person close to Amy, myself included, deserves some of the blame,” added Fielder-Civil.