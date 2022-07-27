Albanese wins final election debate over Morrison, according to Seven’s undecided voters | Australian election 2022

Anthony Albanese has been declared the winner of the last leaders of the election campaign debate after he and Scott Morrison offered competing views on wage hikes, economic management and policy. energy.

With less than two weeks until polling day, about 150 undecided voters have identified Albanese as the clear winner in Wednesday night’s Channel Seven debate. The Labor leader convinced 50% of those who voted in the network’s “pub test” compared with 34% for Morrison and 16% who are still undecided.

In a tightly curated discussion, the debate that initially centered on the pay rise dominated the election campaign on Wednesday.

Impressed by his comments in favor of raising wages for those on the minimum wage, Albanese said the Fair Play Commission is independent of the government but he would welcome a decision that would see a wage increase. consistent with inflation.

“What we’ve been saying throughout this campaign is that we don’t want people to be left behind,” Albanese said. “If the increase is less than the rate of inflation then that means they’ll get a real pay cut – and they deserve more.”

The Labor leader rejected a proposal that a 5% wage increase would damage the economy, saying it was equivalent to the cost of two cups of coffee a day.

“We need to take care of the vulnerable. We need to do more than say, “Thank you so much for all you’ve done during the pandemic but now we’re taking your pay cut.”

Asked what salary low-income people deserve, Morrison said the Fair Work Commission was “the right place to do it”.

“The economy needs stability and it needs certainty, especially with so much pressure on the economy right now,” he said.

“I welcome a clear increase in wages for all workers, not just those on the minimum wage, but we need a strong economy going forward and if you have wage increases at 5.1%, that’s exactly what Mr. Albanese said yesterday, which means it could lead to inflation, drive up interest rates and drive up the cost of living even further.”