A female amputee resident sets world record for the longest static wall sit in Dubai

Dubai: Lebanese expat Dareen Barbar, 43, an inspirational amputee, has set a new Guinness World Record for longest Samson’s stationary chair/wall (for a female amputee). ) with a total time of 2 minutes 8.24 seconds on Friday at Champs Sports Club in Al Quoz.

Sitting on a stationary wall is to lean your back against the wall and hold this position until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Static wall sitting for amputees is one of the new categories introduced by Guinness World Records (GWR) to encourage people with disabilities to achieve world record titles.

After setting the world record, Dareen said: “I lost my left leg in June 1993 at the age of 15 due to bone cancer, and today (June 4) the same month after 28 years, I have returned. back to win. My story has inspired many people over the years, and today I make history in the hope of inspiring millions around the world.

“I thank Guinness World Records for reviewing new classifications for people with determination, and I am proud to be part of a campaign that will change the lives of millions globally,” she said. more.

The record broken by Dareen is 1 minute 15 seconds. She entered the LA1 (one-knee amputation) category, where the challenger’s leg was not present from above or over the knee joint. Unilaterally only one leg, which means that the pressure when Dareen does the miracle is on her right leg.

Passion, determination and resilience

Before losing her leg, Darren was an aspiring basketball player who played for her school. She was later diagnosed with an aggressive osteogenic sarcoma which resulted in her leg being amputated because of the unbearable pain.

She struggled with body image and felt insecure about herself. But she hit back. On her personal page, Dareen describes herself in three words: “Passion, Determination and Resilience”.

Dareen had a normal life but she had another accident in 2013, six months after giving birth to her daughter. She broke her hip on one side and amputee after falling in the kitchen and required two screws in her hip.

It was a devastating experience and she thought she would never walk again. With the help of doctors and advanced prosthetics, Dareen underwent rehabilitation. Showing real bravery, she recovered quickly and in January 2015 she competed in a four-kilometer marathon in Dubai. “It was a huge achievement for me because I have never walked that distance at the same time in my life as an amputee,” she said.

Passion for fitness

Participating in the 4km race also ignited Dareen’s passion for physical training. She regularly went to the gym to keep up my stamina and endurance and I ended up getting my certification as a fitness trainer.

Dareen later became a fitness trainer and a life coach. She said in a previous interview: “Learn to love yourself and be happy to be you, eventually people will see you as confident and love it, because confidence is beauty. There is no limit to how much we can achieve in life.”

As a true athlete of determination, Dareen also has many records and achievements. She became the first Arab amputee to win the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion (WBFF) in London in 2017 and first to complete the Super Sprint (SS) triathlon in 2018.

Dareen is also very popular on social media, with over 27,000 followers on Instagram. About her next achievement, Dareen said Gulf News that she will try to break her own record next year.

430 UAE world records

Meanwhile, GWR judge Danny Hickson said Dareen’s achievement would add to the UAE’s 430 world records.

“Today’s record-breaking marks the launch of the Guinness World Records Initiative, which offers 23 initial classifications for the physically, intellectually and visually impaired. The classifications, created with the assistance of outside experts, will be applied to all sports, strength and ‘cruise’ profiles, according to GWR.