A bitter winter and nowhere else to go: Hobart housing crisis forcing people to live in tents | Hobart

Sreveling in the Tasmanian winter sunshine cuddling her neighbor’s fluffy white dog, Hannah is the epitome of many 21-year-olds and hard-working students. But unlike most of her peers, she logs into her administration course from a patchwork shack where she lives with her partner, Dylan, who broke her leg. Snow-capped Mount Wellington looms over the background of an Antarctic explosion that brings icy nights.

Hannah and Dylan are part of a growing number of the working poor forced into tents and caravans, and are among those currently sheltering in the galleries of one of the nation’s coldest cities.

Welcome to Hobart – the most affordable urban rental in the country.

Hannah lives at the Hobart gallery in a shack with her partner, Dylan. Photo: Peter Whyte / The Guardian

Michael, 54, was right next door. “I call it my prison on wheels,” he said, pointing to his convoy. Like Hannah, he’s been on the Hobart stage for a few months. “If I heard someone say a job would solve your problem, I don’t know what I would do,” he says. “The man is there, he has a job and he can’t get a house.”

Hobart’s housing crisis came in 2017, just before Christmas, when desperate Tasmanians first sought refuge in the display areas with towels, tents and camping tents. The president of the Royal Agricultural Society, Scott Gadd, happened to recognize himself as “the poster boy for the homeless”.

“It coincides with short stays,” he said. “People have converted their rent. Home prices that had done nothing for decades suddenly skyrocketed. And stocks aren’t there, as governments of all colors have done nothing for decades. “

There was a grudge during Covid when the state closed its borders, but in the past few months, tourists have returned, prompting victims of housing stress to return to the galleries.

“I wouldn’t turn people down if I could help him,” Gadd said. “Most of them are working. They wake up in the morning and go to work and their kids go to school. “

Hobart’s housing stats aren’t pretty, unless you’re a homeowner celebrating as eight suburbanites stepped into the millionaires’ club for median home values.

The Rent Affordability Index rates Greater Hobart as the country’s lowest affordability metropolitan area due to inadequate supply, high rents (average rent has increased by 50% since 2016) and low income.

It goes without saying that the rental market remains the most cramped in the country with a vacancy rate of 0.3%, well below the healthy benchmark of 3%.

‘If I heard someone say a job would solve your problem, I don’t know what I would do’: Michael, who was forced to live in the Hobart galleries because of the rent crisis. Photo: Peter Whyte / The Guardian

It is not uncommon for 4,431 households to be on the state government’s social housing waiting list.

Housing researcher Professor Peter Phibbs is one of the Covid refugees who have left Sydney and Melbourne for Hobart. “Hobart is experiencing a population increase that looks like Melbourne or Sydney, not sleepy old Hobart,” he said. “The problem is usually not poverty, not being able to pay rent – it’s that you can’t find a place to rent.”

Phibbs recently found half of Hobart’s Airbnbs are long-term rentals for locals and part of the private rental market, Greater Hobart has seven times more Airbnbs than Sydney and almost five times as many. Melbourne.

“It’s a dysfunctional housing market,” Phibbs said, adding that it was also seen in some coastal areas in the region. “You can’t run a society where people can’t move somewhere to be a teacher or a doctor because they can’t get a home.”

Hobart City Council is moving towards banning entire homes from becoming short breaks. Airbnb told the ABC the “disappointing” move would not solve the complex problem of housing supply.

The Liberal state government has begun building a record $1.5 billion for 10,000 homes in a decade. But Kate Kelly, Hobartians Facing Homelessness, doubts her ability to build three homes a day to hit her goal.

‘Hereafter, no more’: the exhibition site will be redeveloped, meaning that people living there will soon need to move. Photo: Peter Whyte / The Guardian

Scott Gadd, the manager of the Hobart stage, who happens to be ‘the poster boy for the homeless’. Photo: Peter Whyte / The Guardian

Kelly, a candidate in the city’s upcoming council elections, says the issue is often hidden. “I know homeless people who don’t admit it, people who don’t consider themselves homeless. They don’t fit the stereotype of sleeping on the street with a brown paper bag. I don’t know anyone in the private rental market who feels safe. Some people pay up to 70% of their income in rent.”

Phibbs warns international students are not yet returning to Hobart campus after Covid and will only increase demand for housing.

Tasmanian Julie Collins is the new federal housing minister, and last month joined prime minister Anthony Albanese at Bridgewater, a spacious housing estate north of Hobart.

“I actually grew up and spent my first few years in this community in public housing,” Collins said as she spoke of the housing promises made during the election. Albanese noted that the waiting list for a home in Tasmania has tripled since 2017. “There is a housing crisis here,” he said. “There is nothing more important in determining people’s chances in life than a safe roof over their heads. I know it because I lived it.”

Those who live at galleries are relying on borrowed time and on politicians for supplies. The site was going to be redeveloped and Michael knew they would have to move soon. “After this, there is no more place,” he said.

Gadd has also resigned. “I would go from someone who used to help the homeless to someone who got rid of them all,” he said.