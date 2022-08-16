50 Cent calls weight loss for new film ‘tough’

Losing more than 22 pounds is a complicated process for 50 Cent – but not an entirely new one.

The rapper, who plays a soccer player with cancer in the upcoming movie Things Fall Apart, has dropped from 97 kg to 72 kg in nine weeks after going on a liquid diet and running on a treadmill for three hours a day. .

But the 33-year-old said when he was shot in the jaw in 2000, he could only drink liquids and his weight dropped to 71kg.

“It was a lot harder for me this time,” the 6-foot (1.8-meter) rapper said in an interview.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, said: “I had to discipline myself not … to really get in the physical state to channel the energy I felt. It was a passion project. for me,” said 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

The film is about a childhood friend of the rapper who dies of cancer, and is in production.

Actors including Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, Tom Hanks and Renee Zellweger are known for correcting their weight in films, and 50 said he studied when weight loss became difficult.

“I actually used the computer,” he said. “When things started to get tough, I was looking into what their experience was like and I had the chance to see all the interviews they did at different times while they were in the middle of nowhere. promote projects.”

He said he didn’t anticipate winning an award for his role.

“It would be a surprise” to win any acting awards, he said, noting that making the role known was already a bonus.